Shilo Inn & Suites in Couer d'Alene changing hands - Wed, 26 Apr 2017 PST
The Shilo Inn and Suites Coeur d'Alene has been purchased by Idaho Progress of CDA, LLC and will be operated by Butte, Montana-based Town Pump, Inc. The 138-room hotel is at 702 West Appleway. The acquisition is Town Pump's second hotel in Idaho.
