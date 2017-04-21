Saturday's March For Science Planned ...

Saturday's March For Science Planned For Several Idaho Communities

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 21 Read more: KBOI-AM Boise

Marchers in cities big and small across the nation this Saturday say the evidence is clear: It's time to stand up for science. Although organizers of the March for Science are trying to steer the marches away from politics, many in the scientific community are concerned about the new administration's denial of evidence for man's role in climate change and its silencing of federal scientists and national park employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBOI-AM Boise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Sun Katie 46
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr 12 Croo 4
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr 12 Croo 23
Incest video Mar '17 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,534,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC