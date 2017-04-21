Saturday's March For Science Planned For Several Idaho Communities

Marchers in cities big and small across the nation this Saturday say the evidence is clear: It's time to stand up for science. Although organizers of the March for Science are trying to steer the marches away from politics, many in the scientific community are concerned about the new administration's denial of evidence for man's role in climate change and its silencing of federal scientists and national park employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBOI-AM Boise.