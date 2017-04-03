Rep. Trujillo gets thousands in per diem

During the 2017 legislative session, Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, collected thousands of dollars in per diem payments meant to offset the cost of maintaining a second residence in Boise, despite the fact that her husband lives less than 20 miles from the statehouse. A Post Register public records request reveals that throughout the session, Trujillo was collecting $129 per day in per diem payments.

