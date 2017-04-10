Race for lieutenant governor attracts another candidate - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST
Steve Pankey, of Twin Falls, has filed to run for the position as a Republican. Pankey previously ran for governor in 2014 as a Constitutional candidate, during which he described himself as Idaho's first openly gay gubernatorial candidate.
