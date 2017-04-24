Path of total solar eclipse will pass through Idaho on Aug. 21
For the first time since 1979, the United States will be able to view a solar eclipse as it crosses the country on Monday, Aug. 21-with Idaho located directly in the eclipse track. This solar eclipse will begin at 10 a.m. and will last approximately two hours, with the sun being completely covered for about two minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arbiter.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Katie
|46
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC