Of legislative rules, vetoes and time limits...

Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, is taking issue with something I said on Friday's "Idaho Reports" program, when I said there's "no limit" on how long the Legislature takes to present a bill to the governor, and she's got a good point. As Boyle points out, in the Joint Rules of the Senate and House , Rules 4 and 5 do address this: Rule 4 says that bills shall be "enrolled" in the house where they passed within 48 hours, and Rule 5 says that the remaining steps after enrollment reporting, and then signing by the presiding officer of each house, followed by presentation to the governor shall all happen within 72 hours of enrollment.

