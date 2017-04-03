New fire station nearly ready to go

Idaho Falls Fire Chief Dave Hanneman shows the firefighter living area on the second floor of the new station. The construction fell behind due to weather but the station is slated to be open May 1. Monte LaOrange / [email protected] The new fire station at 343 E St. is scheduled to be open May 1. The new building will has classrooms, living areas and large bays to house firetrucks and equipment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.