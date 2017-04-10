Moroni statue returns to top of Idaho...

Moroni statue returns to top of Idaho Falls temple

13 hrs ago

The iconic Moroni statue that tops all but 11 LDS temples is returning to the top of the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The temple, currently undergoing a renovation, was the eighth temple of the church, and the first temple in Idaho.

