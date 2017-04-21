Man gets probation for punching, injuring man
Magistrate Judge Michael Kennedy on Friday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to five days in jail and two years of probation for punching a man and causing a large cut to the back of the victim's head. Iose Kelleher, 31, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor battery.
