Man awaiting trial on lewd conduct charged with rape
An Idaho Falls man charged last week with lewd conduct with a 13-year-old girl has been charged with rape for a report he abused a second victim. Charles Ray Jones Jr., 30, is charged with rape where the victim resists but resistance is overcome by force or violence.
