INL boosts battery-testing infrastructure
Idaho National Laboratory Energy Storage Group Lead Eric Dufek talks to reporters about the new chemical storage units at INL's Nondestructive Battery Evaluation Laboratory on Monday afternoon. The unit allows INL researchers to test lithium-ion batteries in harsh conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 1
|dodbob
|45
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC