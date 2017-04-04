IFPD revises policy on off-duty work
Idaho Falls Police Chief Mark McBride revised a policy proposal on officers' off-duty work that cuts out previous disciplinary measures that could have been used against officers. Many officers work second jobs, often as security guards for places such as Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center or for sporting events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Fri
|Polly
|22
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 1
|dodbob
|45
|Incest video
|Mar 14
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC