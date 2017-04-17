IFF index gives Scott an A-plus

On Monday, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman applauded the growing number of state legislators who voted most often to help Idaho families and small businesses, as evidenced by their 2017 Idaho Freedom Index scores here . "Idahoans should feel proud of the growing contingent of conservatives willing to vote for legislation that enhances life for families, removes burdensome regulations for small businesses and protects taxpayers," Hoffman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

