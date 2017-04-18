Idahoans want climate change taught

In Boise, Lewiston and Coeur d'Alene last week just like at earlier public meetings in Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Fort Hall Idahoans turned out in force to tell the state Department of Education that they want their schools to teach students about climate change. The issue arises as Idaho updates its school science standards for the first time since 2001.

