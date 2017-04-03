Idaho Needs to Open Roads to More, He...

Idaho Needs to Open Roads to More, Heavier Trucks, Trucking Companies Say

Jon Andrus, vice president of fleet management for Doug Andrus Distributing in Idaho Falls, said Idaho is behind the times and needs to open up more roads to heavier trucks, like those he would like to use in Latah County on U.S. Highway 95 and sections of State Highways 3 and 8. Andrus said his trucking company, which distributes goods like fertilizer, grain and road salt, submitted a request to the Idaho Transportation Department "quite a while ago" to increase the maximum reducible load weight on those roadways from 105,500 pounds to 129,000 pounds.

