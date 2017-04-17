Idaho calls for public input on school science standards, climate change - Mon, 17 Apr 2017 PST

The Idaho Senate Education Committee hears testimony on proposed new school science standards on Feb. 27, 2017, at the state Capitol in Boise. The Idaho State Department of Education will take public comments on proposed new school science standards at three public meetings this week: Online comments also are being accepted through April 26; there's more information at the SDE's website at sde.idaho.gov/events/content-standards/index.html .

