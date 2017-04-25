I.F. woman charged with Medicaid fraud
An Idaho Falls woman has been charged with multiple felony counts of Medicaid fraud for a report she forged billable hours to the health program but did not provided care to a Medicaid patient. Tiffany Larsen, 33, is charged with seven felony counts of public assistance provider fraud by attempting or obtaining compensation for more than legally entitled by services provided.
