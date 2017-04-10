I.F. man gets probation for molesting...

I.F. man gets probation for molesting 14-year-old

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. on Monday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to 10 years of probation and 20 days in jail for molesting a 14-year-old girl. Watkins credited the seven months Begay has spent in jail and ordered him to serve an additional 20 days.

