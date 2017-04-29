I.F. begins trap-and-neuter pilot program
The Idaho Falls Police Department is starting a trap-neuter-return pilot program to humanely manage the area's feral cat population. The pilot program was made possible by a $15,000 grant from Best Friends Animal Society, a city news release said.
