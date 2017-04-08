I.F. Arts Council presents "Northwest Passages"

The Idaho Falls Arts Council presents "Northwest Passages" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Carr Gallery, 450 A St. The story follows a young Swedish immigrant in the Pacific Northwest as she witnesses the expansion of the railroad, the discovery of gold, labor issues and the beginning of a world war. "Northwest Passages" is part of the Living Voices series, which produces single-actor, multi-media performances based on historical events.

