House editorial: Otter's wake up call
Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter had already hinted he expected to veto the bill that would have eliminated Idaho's 6 percent grocery tax. And although the Legislature adjourned Wednesday, March 26, Otter didn't veto it until late Tuesday evening, April 11. In a party and a time so ripe for discontent, why did Otter drag his feet on vetoing this bill which had become a symbolic win for Idaho's GOP party leadership? Unlike his recent veto of a civil assert forfeiture bill with strong bipartisan support, Otter's grocery tax repeal veto at least made some sense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 1
|dodbob
|45
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC