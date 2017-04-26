Guest column: Timing - funky' on civil service changes
Now is not the time to do away with the city's rules that govern the hiring and firing of Idaho Falls police officers, writes Barbara Ehardt. The civil service system may very well be "an outdated, cumbersome system," as Idaho Falls Human Resources Director Ryan Tew said recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 23
|Katie
|46
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC