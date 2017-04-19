Grocery tax suit filed
Thirty state representatives and senators filed a promised lawsuit Tuesday night against Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, challenging the constitutionality of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's veto of the grocery tax repeal. Dozens of conservative lawmakers signed onto the suit initiated by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 1
|dodbob
|45
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC