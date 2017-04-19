Grocery tax suit filed

Grocery tax suit filed

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post Register

Thirty state representatives and senators filed a promised lawsuit Tuesday night against Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, challenging the constitutionality of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's veto of the grocery tax repeal. Dozens of conservative lawmakers signed onto the suit initiated by Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr 12 Croo 4
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr 12 Croo 23
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Apr 1 dodbob 45
Incest video Mar '17 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,453,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC