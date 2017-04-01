Get out: Ways to spend your Saturday
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Blackfoot Quilt Show runs at Snake River Junior High School, 918 Highway 39 in Blackfoot. Like-minded quilters can meet at one of the many quilt vendors and attend a trunk show at 12:15 p.m. Today's featured quilter is Kim McAllister.
