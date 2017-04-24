Four die in unrelated fatal crashes

A Jefferson County man died after succumbing to injuries from a Saturday rollover accident at 3950 E and 530 N. The driver of the 1999 Ford truck in the Jefferson County crash, Timothy Kostal, 52, was listed in fair condition at EIRMC Monday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the rollover crash at about 6:10 p.m, said a Sheriff's Office news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.