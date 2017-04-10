Firth/Shelley DYW to perform this eve...

Firth/Shelley DYW to perform this evening, Friday, April 14

Nine local teens will compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Firth/Shelley 2018. The program will take place at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, April 14, at the Civic Auditorium in Idaho Falls.

