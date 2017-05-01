Eye on Boise: Only in Idaho have lawmakers changed school science...
This full-page ad, placed by the American Beverage Institute, ran in the Idaho Statesman in Boise on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. It turns out Idaho is the only state in which legislators have successfully removed references to climate change from school science standards.
Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
