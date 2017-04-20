Earth Day celebration scheduled

Earth Day celebration scheduled

Families can enjoy live music, games, crafts and educational displays Saturday during the Idaho Falls Earth Day Celebration, according to a city news release. The celebration will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Marmo/Wayne Lehto Ice Arena and the Idaho Falls Zoo, both located at Tautphaus Park, 2725 Carnival Way.

