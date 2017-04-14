D93 reviews boundary change survey results
Parent and staff perceptions of potential boundary changes, overcrowding and school start and end times in Bonneville Joint School District 93 were discussed at a trustees meeting Wednesday. District school improvement coordinator Scott Woolstenhulme reviewed results of a recent survey emailed to patrons and staff regarding those issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 1
|dodbob
|45
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC