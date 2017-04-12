Court fight coming over grocery tax veto
There's a court fight brewing over Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's veto of a bill eliminating the sales tax on groceries. Otter vetoed the bill, which had won veto-proof majorities in both the House and Senate, on Tuesday.
