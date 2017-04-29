City holding budget open house Tuesday

The city of Idaho Falls will hold a Budget Watch Open House on Tuesday to give residents a chance to interact with elected officials and department heads. The event will run 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W. Broadway St. There won't be a formal presentation on the upcoming 2017-2018 budget, but residents may learn more about local departments and upcoming projects, a city news release said.

