Chamber looks back on session
All members of the Legislature from districts 30, 33 and 34 were present with the exceptions of Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, and Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls. Reached by phone, Zollinger, a lawyer, said he was unable to attend because he is arguing a case before the Idaho Supreme Court in Boise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 7
|Polly
|22
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 1
|dodbob
|45
|Incest video
|Mar 14
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb '17
|Blinky1235
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC