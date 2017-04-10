Buckle manager spends night among the...

Buckle manager spends night among the stars

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

J'Dee Grover, the manager of the Buckle location in the Grand Teton Mall, received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Friday when he and his wife traveled to New York City for Saturday's premier of "The Fate of the Furious," the newest entry in the long-running action film franchise. Grover, who's also a district manager for the retail clothing chain, won the trip after the local store outperformed nearly 500 stores nationwide in its sales of the exclusive "Fast and Furious" clothing line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr 7 Polly 22
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Apr 1 dodbob 45
Incest video Mar 14 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,222,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC