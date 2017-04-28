Arts & Music briefly

The Idaho Falls Symphony, led by music director Thomas Heuser, will close out the 2016-17 season Saturday with "Concerto for Orchestra" at the Idaho Falls Civic Auditorium. The performance will begin with a pre-concert discussion at 6:30 p.m. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. The show features performances from 2016-17 Young Artists Competition winners Matthew Decker on piano and Lauren Avondet Anderson on violin.

