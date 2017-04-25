Action unlikely on Trujillo per diem
It appears there will be no action related to the fact that Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, collected a per diem meant to cover the cost of maintaining a second residence in Boise during the 2017 legislative session. That's despite the fact that Trujillo's husband, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, lives less than 20 miles from the statehouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 23
|Katie
|46
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC