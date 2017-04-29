A seat at the table'
With morale tanking among the rank and file at the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Fraternal Order of Police two weeks ago took a unanimous vote to seek union recognition. "It would give them a seat at the table to talk about the issues that affect them," FOP attorney Dennis Wilkinson said at the time.
