A look at efforts to catch the Dodge killer
It's been nearly 21 years since 18-year-old Angie Dodge was killed in her apartment in the letter streets neighborhood of Idaho Falls. And though police, defense investigators, outside investigators and Carol Dodge, Angie's mother, have pursued a variety of leads over the decades and across the country, so far no match has been found to the numerous DNA samples found at the crime scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 1
|dodbob
|45
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC