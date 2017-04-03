2 more candidates to run for Idaho lieutenant governor
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Two more candidates have announced their intent to run for Idaho lieutenant governor in 2018. Republicans Kelley Packer of McCammon and Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls have filed to run for the position.
