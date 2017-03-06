Woman gets probation for trying to take truck
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. on Monday sentenced an Idaho Falls woman to three years of probation for trying to steal a truck and kicking a police officer. Ceejay Weekes, 29, pleaded guilty Nov. 18 to felony attempted grand theft and misdemeanor counts of battery and unlawful entry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|44
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Feb 27
|Joey
|20
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC