Thousands affected by power outage Saturday

Rocky Mountain Power officials haven't determined what led to a power outage Saturday for more than 16,000 of its eastern Idaho customers. Some homes and businesses in parts of Idaho Falls, Rigby and Iona were without power Saturday from 2:53 p.m. until 5:10 p.m, according to Rocky Mountain spokesman Dave Eskelsen, though most customers' power was restored by 4:37.

