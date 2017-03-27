The Freedom to Say No

Reporting on the so-called "Freedom Caucus" in the U.S. Congress, BBC journalist Katie Shepherd asked on March 28, "Do these 29 white men run America?" Shepherd was referring to the group of lawmakers who have been credited with derailing President Donald Trump's effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. In an appearance March 29 on MSNBC's Morning Joe program - which turned testy - four-term Rep. Raul Labrador , a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, doubled down on his opposition to the White House plan, dubbed "Trumpcare."

