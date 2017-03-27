The Freedom to Say No

The Freedom to Say No

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Reporting on the so-called "Freedom Caucus" in the U.S. Congress, BBC journalist Katie Shepherd asked on March 28, "Do these 29 white men run America?" Shepherd was referring to the group of lawmakers who have been credited with derailing President Donald Trump's effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. In an appearance March 29 on MSNBC's Morning Joe program - which turned testy - four-term Rep. Raul Labrador , a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, doubled down on his opposition to the White House plan, dubbed "Trumpcare."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Mar 23 Jacky 21
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Mar 20 Billy 44
Incest video Mar 14 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb '17 Blinky1235 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bonneville County was issued at March 29 at 2:44PM MDT

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,259 • Total comments across all topics: 279,910,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC