State purchase of H-P buildings in Bo...

State purchase of H-P buildings in Boise prompts proposal to cut local government budgets

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Legislation from Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, cleared the House Revenue & Taxation Committee on a party-line vote this morning to cut the budgeting capacity of local taxing districts including cities, counties, and school districts in which previously private property is purchased by the state and taken off the tax rolls. It came amid talk that the state of Idaho is going to purchase property on the Hewlett-Packard campus in Boise for the state Tax Commission, which is losing its current office space; the bill includes an emergency clause making it effective retroactively back to Jan. 1 of this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Incest video Tue Jay 1
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Mar 13 spelliccia 48
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Feb 27 Joey 20
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb 21 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb 21 WOW 26
Any green? Feb 20 Yadayada 1
Swingers in Idaho falls Feb 19 Blinky1235 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bonneville County was issued at March 15 at 10:47PM MDT

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC