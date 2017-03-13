State purchase of H-P buildings in Boise prompts proposal to cut local government budgets

Legislation from Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, cleared the House Revenue & Taxation Committee on a party-line vote this morning to cut the budgeting capacity of local taxing districts including cities, counties, and school districts in which previously private property is purchased by the state and taken off the tax rolls. It came amid talk that the state of Idaho is going to purchase property on the Hewlett-Packard campus in Boise for the state Tax Commission, which is losing its current office space; the bill includes an emergency clause making it effective retroactively back to Jan. 1 of this year.

