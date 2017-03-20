Speed limit raises to 70 mph on U.S. 20 stretch
The speed limit on U.S. Highway 20 between Idaho Falls and Ashton will increase from 65 to 70 mph Wednesday. The new speed limit will affect both passenger vehicle traffic and commercial trucks and stems from engineering and traffic studies which indicated that 85 percent of drivers travel the route at 70 mph or below, according to an Idaho Transportation Department news release.
