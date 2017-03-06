Some Idaho hotel rooms selling for $1...

Some Idaho hotel rooms selling for $1,200 a night for solar eclipse

9 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

If you've been online looking for a hotel room, it may appear everything is full - but reality is a little different. Some hotels are full, but many others still have rooms available if you call and ask.

