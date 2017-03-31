Snake River Landing to host fireworks...

Snake River Landing to host fireworks celebration

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Post Register

The 25th annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will be held July 4 at Snake River Landing, according to a Melaleuca press release. The fireworks show, billed as the largest in the West, was previously held near John's Hole Bridge.

Idaho Falls, ID

