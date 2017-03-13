Senate panel kills bill to restrict e...

Senate panel kills bill to restrict early voting dates

Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, pitches his bill to restrict early voting times to a skeptical Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday, along with his co-sponsor, Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, seated. HB 150, the House-passed bill that sought to limit early voting in Idaho counties so that it could occur only from three weeks before an election to one week before, ran into trouble in the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning.

