Senate OKs Craters resolution
The Senate passed a resolution Monday that will express to Congress the Legislature's support for redesignating Craters of the Moon National Monument as a national park. Congress would have to act in order for anything to happen, but staff for all four members of Idaho's delegation have been watching the issue closely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|44
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Feb 27
|Joey
|20
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC