Senate kills anti-motorcycle profilin...

Senate kills anti-motorcycle profiling bill, 13-22

53 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

The anti-motorcycling bill, which had earlier passed the House unanimously, has been defeated in the Senate on a 13-22 vote. "This bill is consistent with good police practices, which relies on conduct for making a stop," said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, the bill's Senate sponsor.

