Senate approves unemployment tax cut for Idaho employers, sends to House
The Idaho Senate has approved a major tax-cut bill for Idaho employers, passing SB 1195 on a 34-1 vote Wednesday to cut the unemployment premium tax rate that employers pay, saving Idaho employers $115 million over the next three years. The bill now moves to the House side; you can read my full story here at spokesman.com.
