Search warrant yields thousands of child porn files

Thursday Read more: Post Register

Court records show an Idaho Falls man arrested Wednesday for possessing suspected child pornography had a sophisticated computer system containing thousands of images and hundreds of videos. Stanley Gallegos, 60, is charged with four counts of possessing child sexually exploitative material and one count of distributing child sexually exploitative material.

